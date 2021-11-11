FTX US sees daily volume, users surge in Q3 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United States crypto exchange FTX US registered a large uptick in trading volumes and investor activity during the third quarter, underscoring heightened retail appetite for digital assets amid the volat bull market.

FTX US saw average daily volume grow 512% for the quarter ending in September, with peak volumes hitting $807 million on Sept. 7, owner West Realm Shire Services said Thursday. The exchange’s userbase also increased by 52% during the third quarter.