FTX.US expands NFT marketplace to support Solana tokens By Cointelegraph

FTX.US expands NFT marketplace to support Solana tokens

Matilda Colman
FTX.US’s nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace has expanded support to the blockchain, enabling users to trade, deposit and withdraw NFTs that conform to the Metaplex token standard.

The United States registered branch of FTX announced the expanded functionality on Tuesday, revealing the marketplace also plans to support Ethereum-based tokens in the near future. The marketplace is open to both U.S. and non-U.S. customers from a long list of jurisdictions, however, New York residents are unable to sign up for the platform.