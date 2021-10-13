FTX.US expands NFT marketplace to support Solana tokens By Cointelegraph

FTX.US’s nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace has expanded support to the blockchain, enabling users to trade, deposit and withdraw NFTs that conform to the Metaplex token standard.
The United States registered branch of FTX announced the expanded functionality on Tuesday, revealing the marketplace also plans to support Ethereum-based tokens in the near future. The marketplace is open to both U.S. and non-U.S. customers from a long list of jurisdictions, however, New York residents are unable to sign up for the platform.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.