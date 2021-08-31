FTX.US acquires Bitcoin derivatives platform LedgerX By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
FTX.US acquires Bitcoin derivatives platform LedgerX

FTX.US, the United States-based affiliate of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is acquiring crypto derivatives platform LedgerX for an undisclosed amount.

FTX.US’ owner, West Realm Shire Services, announced on Tuesday that the company had executed a sale-and-purchase agreement to acquire LedgerX’s parent company, Ledger Holdings. The deal is expected to close, pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the firm noted.