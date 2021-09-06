FTX Token hits new record up 50% so far in September — What’s driving FTT price higher? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
FTX crypto exchange’s native utility token, FTT, reached a new record high on Monday a week after it agreed to acquire LedgerX, a United States-based crypto derivative platform, for an undisclosed sum.

On Monday, the exchange rate surged 16.37% to $73.99 in a market-wide rally that saw other top coins post similar but dwarfed price rallies. Additionally, the pair’s intraday climb coincided with gains among top exchange tokens, with Binance Coin (BNB) rising 2.3% and Uniswap’s UNI recording 3.5% profits on a 24-hour adjusted timeframe.

24-hour performance of the top 10 crypto exchange tokens. Source: Messari
FTT/USD four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView
FTX BTC Futures Open Interest. Source: Bybt
FTT/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView