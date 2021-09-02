FTX Token Hits All-Time High After Partnering With LedgerX By CoinQuora

FTX Token Hits All-Time High After Partnering With LedgerX



FTX US announced their recent partnership with LedgerX.

This acquisition brought an all-time high price which reached more than 40%.

The collaboration will help FTX offer regulated futures and options trading to the US.

FTX has had a rather busy year. For the last couple of months, FTX acquired new partnerships, publicity-generating moves, and purchasing naming rights. In addition, FTX also became the official crypto exchange sponsor of Major League Baseball.

More so, last August 31, FTX announced that they also acquired LedgerX.