FTX Launched An NFT Marketplace Exclusive For US-based Customers By CoinQuora

- FTX exchange recently launched its native NFT marketplace, catering to US-based customers.
- FTX decided to do this after witnessing NFTs parabolic growth since the beginning of the year.
- According to reports, FTX is the most recent crypto platform to announce its launch of a native NFT marketplace.
NFTs or non-fungible tokens are taking the world by storm. Over the past months, big companies and famous personalities have shown interest in NFTs, purchasing one of their own.
In line with this, FTX surprised the world by displaying a word-art style image that simply read “Test.” More so, as FTX’ followers deciphered, this was FTX’ way of displaying its new feature—the launch of their own NFT marketplace.
