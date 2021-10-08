FTX customer seeks help after mistaken deposit allegedly results in $1M in fees By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
24

A crypto hodler is outraged after allegedly copping a $954,135 fee from centralized exchange FTX. The trader claims the fee was charged over a mistaken deposit they believe was the exchange’s fault.

On Wednesday, the Rekt blog published screenshots of correspondence that suggest the problems began when the customer deposited around $6.3 million in USDP, the stablecoin token for decentralized finance borrowing platform Unit Protocol, in late September.