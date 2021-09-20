FTX crypto exchange expands to Bahamas with new registration By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, continues expanding operations by inking major regulatory approval in The Bahamas.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has registered FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamian subsidiary of the global FTX crypto exchange, as an official digital asset business, the firm announced Sept. 20.