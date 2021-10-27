FTX buys Super Bowl ad slot to promote crypto to a TV audience of 92M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has secured an advertisement spot in one of the most watched events in America — the championship game of the National Football League, to be held in Feb. 2022

According to a report in Bloomberg, FTX purchased an ad in this year’s Super Bowl LVI motivated by the wide reach of the audience.