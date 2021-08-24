FTX buys name rights to Cal Memorial Stadium for 10 years in $17.5M deal By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Crypto derivatives exchange, FTX, has purchased the naming rights to California University’s Cal Memorial Stadium with a view to introducing its own branding.
The Sam Bankman-Fried owned derivatives exchange is delving deeper into sports after signing a 10-year, $17.5 million naming rights deal with the university.
