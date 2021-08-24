FTX buys name rights to Cal Memorial Stadium for 10 years in $17.5M deal By Cointelegraph

Home Business FTX buys name rights to Cal Memorial Stadium for 10 years in...

FTX buys name rights to Cal Memorial Stadium for 10 years in $17.5M deal

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Crypto derivatives exchange, FTX, has purchased the naming rights to California University’s Cal Memorial Stadium with a view to introducing its own branding.

The Sam Bankman-Fried owned derivatives exchange is delving deeper into sports after signing a 10-year, $17.5 million naming rights deal with the university.