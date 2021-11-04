FTX-backed studio explains why Solana is better for game developers By Cointelegraph

While the blockchain has the community advantage, the competition with is heating up thanks to the rise of blockchain-based play-to-earn games, which is now simply called GameFi.
Founded by Scopely and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:) veterans, game developer and publisher Faraway announced that the studio has raised $21 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and major crypto exchange FTX. Along with the $8-million seed round, Faraway now has $30 million in total funding from renowned crypto ecosystem investors a16z, Sequoia Capital, Pantera Capital, Jump Capital and Solana.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.