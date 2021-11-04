FTX and Wildcats’ basketball NFTs, WeMeta’s $1.1M funding, Zed Run’s Netflix tie-in By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

FTX’s latest sports sponsorship

The University of Kentucky has entered into a sponsorship agreement with FTX.US for the men’s Wildcats basketball team to act as brand ambassadors.

Players will receive a monthly USD stipend from FTX.US paid in FTX debit cards and will also be able to create their own NFTs on the FTX NFT platform and keep a portion of the revenue.

University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team. (ukathletics.com)

Activist fights the power with NFTs

WeMeta closes first funding round worth $1.1M

NFT horse racing game Zed Run’s tie in with Netflix (NASDAQ:) film

Other NFT News