FTSE 100 set for worst session in a month as miners slump

Article content London’s FTSE 100 fell sharply on Thursday as heavyweight mining and energy stocks tracked a slump in commodity prices on signs of slowing global economic growth and fears of a quicker withdrawal of global monetary stimulus. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.8% to a near three-week low and was set to record its worst single-day drop in a month, with energy stocks and industrial metal miners leading the decline. Oil prices dropped for a sixth straight session to a three-month low, while growth bellwether copper also fell.

Article content Expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its asset purchases later this year pushed the dollar to nine-month highs, making commodities costlier for non-dollar holders. Also, fears around the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant weighed on commodity demand. “A theme that has developed across markets is that the spread of the Delta variant is a larger economic issue, compared to what investors were pricing in, which is weighing on economy-sensitive sectors like commodities,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING. The FTSE 100 has gained 9% this year and recovered 26.5% from its October 2020 lows over optimism surrounding the UK economy’s re-opening and dovish central bank policies.