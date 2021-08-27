FTSE 100 gains as energy, mining stocks jump; Powell speech awaited

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content London’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped on strong commodity prices, while investors awaited a speech by the U.S. central bank chief for cues on bond tapering. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.1% to 7,131.2 with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo Amercian and Rio Tinto being the top boosts. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.1% to hover near record highs. Energy shares, industrial miners and travel stocks have been the top three performers this week. Travel stocks were on course to notch their best week since March on easing lockdowns.

Article content The FTSE 100 has gained 10.4% so far this year, but continue to underperform its European and U.S. peers as uncertainties due to a global rise in the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, slowing economic growth and risks of central bank paring back support weigh on investor sentiment. All eyes are now on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at 10am ET for any hints about when the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchasing program. Any hawkish signals could affect sentiment towards risk assets like equities. “For equities, it would be hard to call for a bearish reversal in case the future developments warrant a QE tapering very soon,” said Charalombos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.