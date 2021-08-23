FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

London’s FTSE 100 gained on Monday after recording its worst week since February, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped, while a drop in business activity raised worries of a slower economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore, and Anglo American being among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.1%, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains.

Strong commodity prices and dovish central bank policies have helped the FTSE 100 gain 10.2% so far this year, with the index set to end its first month above the 7,200-mark since January this year. However, surging COVID-19 cases and concerns of a slowing economy have also weighed on markets.