Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
London’s FTSE 100 gained on Monday after recording its worst week since February, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped, while a drop in business activity raised worries of a slower economic growth.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore, and Anglo American being among the top boosts.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.1%, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains.
Strong commodity prices and dovish central bank policies have helped the FTSE 100 gain 10.2% so far this year, with the index set to end its first month above the 7,200-mark since January this year. However, surging COVID-19 cases and concerns of a slowing economy have also weighed on markets.
Article content
Britain’s post-lockdown economic bounce-back slowed sharply in August as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials, but strong inflation pressures cooled a bit, a survey showed.
“Services have seen a decent rebound in the last few months, but certain sectors are still struggling as a result of consumer behavior which is much more cautious than it would have been pre-pandemic, leading to some softness” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
A flash reading of the PMI index showed UK business activity slowed in August. Although, it stays above the 50-mark, indicating that UK business activity is continuing to expand, just at a slower pace from the previous month. Among stocks, British supermarket group Sainsbury’s jumped 11.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 on reports that private equity companies were circling with a view to possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.53 billion).
British airline easyJet gained 1.6% after it named former RBS Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hester as its chair designate.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)