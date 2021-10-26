FTSE 100 extends gains as Reckitt lifts sales forecast

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, boosted by consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser after it lifted it sales forecast, while Wall Street indexes scaling record highs overnight buoyed the global mood.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% by 0707 GMT, after New York’s S&P 500 notched a record high at the start of a heavy week of earnings from companies including big technology names.

Lysol cleaning products maker Reckitt Benckiser jumped 4.4% to the top of FTSE 100 after it raised its full-year forecast as higher sales of cold and flu remedies and price hikes helped it beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched up 0.1%, with IT services and consulting firm Softcat Plc sliding 6% after reporting full-year earnings.

Premier Inn-owner Whitbread climbed 2.8% after reporting a much smaller half-year loss as the travel sector rebounds from the pandemic, and stating it expected a full recovery by 2022. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)