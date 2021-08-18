Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content London’s FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, with financial and energy stocks leading the decline, although cooling inflation helped limit losses by allaying concerns that the Bank of England could pull back its asset purchases sooner than expected. The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.2% with miner BHP Group, oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP , and insurer Prudential among the top drags. British inflation fell to the Bank of England’s 2% target in July in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown that economists said was most likely a blip, as the reopening of the economy after lockdown drives prices higher. Still, inflation is considerably higher than the 0.4% level seen in February.