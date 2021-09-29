‘Frustrating’ that supply chain kinks aren’t getting better By Reuters

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it was “frustrating” that supply chain bottlenecks are not improving this deep into the recovery from the recession triggered by the coronavirus, and it appears they will persist into next year.

Powell, speaking at a virtual European Central Bank event, also said that the ongoing pandemic remains the key factor steering the course of U.S. monetary policy.

