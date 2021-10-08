Froy Gutierrez From Teen Wolf Cruel Summer

Bradly Lamb
This is Froy Gutierrez: actor, musician, and national treasure.


David M. Benett / Getty Images

You might remember him as Nolan from Teen Wolf. 👀

More recently, he starred as Jamie in the crime-drama Cruel Summer.


cruelsummerdaily / Tumblr / Freeform

He’s also had roles in One Day at a Time, Light as a Feather, and more.

Personally, I cannot get enough of Froy! So I decided to put together a list of his cutest Instagram moments that I just think everyone should see and appreciate. It’s for science, OK?

Here are 15 adorable Instagram moments that prove everyone should be following him:

1.

First, the only thing better than Froy? Froy with a DOG:

2.

Jamie’s golden-boy-to-bad-boy™ transformation:

3.

Froy with a cute new friend 🦎:

5.

Froy and his Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Posey being super duper adorable:

7.

Froy in the dunk tank on the set of Cruel Summer:

8.

Whatever the heck is going on here:

10.

This One Day at a Time photo op:

11.

This Christmas pic that’s just too dang cute for words:

12.

Bedhead, but make it iconic:

13.

More baby Froy with his dad!!:

14.

A beautiful selfie on vacation, because the cuteness never takes a day off:

15.

And finally, this amazing Teen Wolf throwback:

You can follow Froy on Instagram here for more content! And don’t forget to stream Cruel Summer on Hulu.


Bill Matlock/Freeform via Getty Images / Fox

Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

