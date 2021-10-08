Froy Gutierrez From Teen Wolf Cruel Summer

You might remember him as Nolan from Teen Wolf. 👀
More recently, he starred as Jamie in the crime-drama Cruel Summer.
Personally, I cannot get enough of Froy! So I decided to put together a list of his cutest Instagram moments that I just think everyone should see and appreciate. It’s for science, OK?
Here are 15 adorable Instagram moments that prove everyone should be following him:
1.
First, the only thing better than Froy? Froy with a DOG:
2.
Jamie’s golden-boy-to-bad-boy™ transformation:
3.
Froy with a cute new friend 🦎:
5.
Froy and his Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Posey being super duper adorable:
7.
Froy in the dunk tank on the set of Cruel Summer:
8.
Whatever the heck is going on here:
10.
This One Day at a Time photo op:
11.
This Christmas pic that’s just too dang cute for words:
12.
Bedhead, but make it iconic:
13.
More baby Froy with his dad!!:
14.
A beautiful selfie on vacation, because the cuteness never takes a day off:
15.
And finally, this amazing Teen Wolf throwback:
You can follow Froy on Instagram here for more content! And don’t forget to stream Cruel Summer on Hulu.
