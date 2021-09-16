Frontier, Ren and Keep Network book 20% gains as Bitcoin claims $48K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
‘s (BTC) rise back above the $48,000 mark was back by similar moves from altcoins and analysts expect the market-wide rally to continue if the top-ranked digital asset can take aim at the $50,000 resistance level.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gainers over the past 24 hours were Frontier (FRONT), Ren (REN) and Keep Network (KEEP).

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. FRONT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. REN price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
KEEP/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView