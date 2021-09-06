From Japan to the World—XRI Launches the New SAKURA NFT Platform By CoinQuora

- XRI announced the recent worldwide launch of its new NFT platform—SAKURA NFT Platform.
XRI recently announced the worldwide launch of its new NFT platform, with the name of SAKURA NFT Platform.
In their press release, XRI briefly explained the branding concept of the SAKURA NFT Platform. It is stated that the concept came from “Tokimeki Kirameki” which means “excitement” and “sparkle”, respectively. In addition, as the logo portrays, the Sakura (cherry blossom) is the representation of Japan. More so, it also symbolizes “spiritual beauty”—Sakura’s flower language.
