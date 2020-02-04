From Doc to Politician, Patrick Dempsey plans his return to television

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images
Patrick Dempsey It goes from a television doctor to a television politician. ME! News has learned the first Grey's Anatomy star will star in the new CBS pilot Forms and means and also serves as executive producer.
The new potential series, one of the many in dispute at CBS, follows a powerful congressman who has lost faith in politics and begins to work in secret with a young congressman from the opposite party hoping to subvert the blocked system that helped to create. Together, they could save American politics … if they don't catch them.
Mike Murphy Y Ed Redlich They are writers and executive producers of the CBS Television Studios project. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi Y Tom Lassally They are executive producers. Joannie Burstein He is executive co-producer.
Since I left Grey's Anatomy, Dempsey appeared on the screen in Bridget Jones baby, in the miniseries The truth about the Harry Quebert affair and the Italian series Got damn.
This would be Dempsey's first network television show since its Grey's Anatomy exit. Dempsey was an original cast member in Grey's Anatomy playing Derek "McDreamy,quot; Shepherd. The actor came out Grey's Anatomy in season 11 of 2015 when his character died in a car accident. The exit and death of the character sent shock waves through the fandom.
"It was enough," Dempsey told People in 2016. "It was time to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved a couple of years before. I stayed a little more than I should." to have."
Since your departure, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo He said the two have not spoken.
"We haven't talked since leaving the program," Pompeo said. "I have no resentment towards him, he is a wonderful actor and we create, you know, the best television they could do together."
Grey's Anatomy It still airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC The fate of Forms and means It will probably be decided by CBS in May.