Friday’s $540M Ethereum options expiry favors traders with targets at $5K By Cointelegraph

Friday's $540M Ethereum options expiry favors traders with targets at $5K

By
Matilda Colman
Ether (ETH) bulls are probably very pleased with the 368% gains accrued so far in 2021 and it seems like not a day passes where the altcoin doesn’t hit a new all-time high.

Even with Ether on the path to $5,000, there are still plenty of concerns about the network’s capability to absorb the strong demand coming from the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sector.

Ether price on Coinbase (NASDAQ:) in USD. Source: TradingView
Ether options aggregate open interest for Nov. 5. Source: Bybt