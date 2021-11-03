Friday’s $540M Ethereum options expiry favors traders with targets at $5K By Cointelegraph

Ether (ETH) bulls are probably very pleased with the 368% gains accrued so far in 2021 and it seems like not a day passes where the altcoin doesn’t hit a new all-time high.
Even with Ether on the path to $5,000, there are still plenty of concerns about the network’s capability to absorb the strong demand coming from the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sector.
