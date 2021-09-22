Freshworks valued at $10.13 billion after raising $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO

(Corrects to add media packaging code)
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Business software firm Freshworks, which counts Accel and Sequoia Capital among its major backers, on Tuesday priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.
Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity as the talks are confidential. The IPO valued Freshworks at $10.13 billion.
