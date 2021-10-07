FreshBooks buying German software provider FastBill as acquisition-fuelled growth strategy takes shape

Deal comes after a raft of startups that reached unicorn status in the past year announced plans to boost their businesses Photo by Tim Fraser/National Post files

Article content Toronto’s FreshBooks is diving into its acquisition-fuelled growth strategy two months after the startup joined the ranks of Canada’s unicorns.

Article content The cloud-based accounting and invoicing software startup announced on Thursday that it is acquiring German accounting software provider, FastBill, for an undisclosed amount. The deal comes after a raft of startups that reached unicorn status in the past year announced plans to boost their businesses through mergers and acquisitions. FreshBooks’ US$130 million funding round in August propelled the company to a valuation to more than US$1 billion — a milestone for tech startups known as unicorn status. With the raise, the company joined the raft of Canadian companies that reached the marker in the past year, including Visier, Clio, Wealthsimple and Clearco. As valuations surged amid a spike in demand for digital tools during the pandemic, many of these companies earmarked the funds from towering funding rounds for acquisitions to spur growth. Many of those strategies are just getting off the ground. In one example, Burnaby legal tech startup Clio purchased San Francisco startup Lawyaw in September, the startup’s third acquisition.

Article content Seventeen-year-old FreshBooks — which provides cloud accounting software that allows small businesses to invoice, receive payments, file taxes and manage payroll on its platform — has seen demand rise as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to digitize their accounting systems. “FreshBooks has experienced a considerable amount of tailwinds and they’ve been able to capture a lot of growth and market share,” said Devon Dayton, managing director at Bank of Montreal’s technology and innovation banking division, which previously backed FreshBooks. “The next answer is completing acquisitions to provide inorganic growth alongside the strong organic growth.” FreshBooks already operates in 160 countries, including Canada, United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia, but the next phase in its growth strategy is adding on region-specific market expertise and language capabilities, according to Matt Baker, the company’s senior vice-president of corporate development.

Article content “We’re looking for opportunities where we can expand into new markets, or expand our platform to be more extensive around the types of values we add to the customer experience,” Baker said in an interview. Europe is a key target market for FreshBooks. Germany is the European Union’s largest economy, and small and medium-size businesses represented 99 per cent of businesses in the EU, employing two out of every three jobs, according to the European Commission. FreshBooks opened its first international office in the Netherlands in 2019 and has since launched in Croatia, Mexico and the United States. The FastBill acquisition will mark its launch in Germany. The decade-old German company offers accounting software to self-employed professionals, small businesses and startups to manage their books through electronic invoice management, reporting and tax-advisory services. It’s largest foreign markets include Austria and Switzerland, where FreshBooks already has English-speaking customers, but is aiming to grab a piece of the German-speaking business demographic.

Article content “We didn’t have an office there, and we didn’t have custom go-to-market abilities,” Baker said. “It’s adding depth in a market like Germany, which we believe is important for the future.” FastBill also adds new capabilities to FreshBook’s services, including knowledge in European Union tax filing policies and enhanced accounting technology that the German startup’s research and development has already created. Where to find crypto-themed investments in surprising places BMO plans 20% pay raise for its U.S. branch, call-centre employees Canadian municipal bonds remain ‘undervalued’ as finances improve, Invesco’s Hooper says As part of the deal, FastBill’s 30 employees join FreshBooks’ 500-person team and chief executive officer and founder René Maudrich steps into an executive role as the head of the combined company’s division in Germany.

Article content FreshBooks is targeting one or two acquisitions in new countries each year. It made its first acquisition more than a year ago when it purchased Mexico-based invoicing company Facturama, gaining more than 19,000 self-employed professionals, small businesses and startups in the deal and adding Spanish language capabilities, as well as other specializations in regulatory tax policies unique to Mexico and certain Latin American countries. As it ramps up its M&A strategy, FreshBooks is also considering scooping up companies in other European countries, as well as markets in Latin America and Asia, Baker said. While the FastBill is a smaller acquisition in terms of the size of its team and range of the countries it services in comparison to FreshBooks’ scale, Baker said that the company’s acquisition plans include companies that range from small to mid-market. When the accounting software firm is evaluating a deal, it looks for a company that has deep regional market expertise and technology that matches or compliments FreshBooks’ products, as well as a management team that wants to stay onboard. “Threading the needle on that is hard sometimes,” Baker said. “I want to keep our sights open on larger deals, but its not predictable in that sense. But our aspiration is to do more deals and larger deals.” • Email: smarotta@postmedia.com | Twitter: StefanieMarotta

