Fresh Bitcoin price highs put bulls in profit for Friday’s $1.2B BTC options expiry By Cointelegraph

Every time a new (BTC) all-time high is formed, excessive expectations follow. This time was no different as its price briefly touched $69,000 in the early hours of Nov. 9.

Words are just words, so there’s no loss from being excessively bullish or bearish, but in options markets there’s a cost for placing those bets. For example, on Nov. 10, a right to buy Bitcoin (call option) at $100,000 on Dec. 31 is trading at BTC 0.022, or $1,460. For this privilege, the investor pays an upfront fee, which is also known as the premium.

Bitcoin options aggregate open interest for Nov. 12. Source: Bybt