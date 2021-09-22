French telecoms firm Iliad to buy UPC Poland in near $1.8 bln deal

Article content

PARIS — French telecoms firm Iliad SA said on Wednesday it had struck a deal with U.S. cable operator Liberty Global Plc to buy Polish fixed internet operator UPC for an enterprise value of 7 billion zlotys ($1.78 billion).

Iliad, which bought Polish mobile operator Play last year, said in July that it had made an indicative offer for the whole of UPC Poland.

“After the purchase of Play end 2020, the acquisition of UPC Poland represents a new step for Iliad in the Polish telecoms market,” Iliad said in a statement.