French tech company OVHcloud sets IPO price range at 18.50-20 euros

PARIS — French cloud computing services company OVHcloud, championed by its country’s politicians, set a 18.50-20 euros price range for its stock market flotation, in the latest high-profile stock market listing due for Paris.

French politicians have touted OVHcloud as a possible alternative to U.S. cloud services providers, but it has so far lacked the scale and financial clout to dent their market share.

OVHcloud said the issuance of the new shares in the IPO (initial public offering) should raise 350 million euros ($406 million). The sale of further existing shares by other shareholders, such as the Klaba family which helped set up the company, should raise a further 50 million euros.