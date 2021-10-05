French tech company OVHcloud sets IPO price range at 18.50-20 euros

Article content
PARIS — French cloud computing services company OVHcloud, championed by its country’s politicians, set a 18.50-20 euros price range for its stock market flotation, in the latest high-profile stock market listing due for Paris.
French politicians have touted OVHcloud as a possible alternative to U.S. cloud services providers, but it has so far lacked the scale and financial clout to dent their market share.
OVHcloud said the issuance of the new shares in the IPO (initial public offering) should raise 350 million euros ($406 million). The sale of further existing shares by other shareholders, such as the Klaba family which helped set up the company, should raise a further 50 million euros.
OVHcloud added that initial trading on the Paris stock market was expected to start on October 15, with a formal stock market debut due later on October 19.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been keen to promote the country’s tech industry, and the Paris stock market has seen a flurry of technology sector flotations over the year, with French cybersecurity company Exclusive Networks listing on the market last month.
“Over the past few weeks, we have started engaging with investors who have seen why OVHcloud is uniquely positioned to capture the exponential growth in global cloud and surging demand for data sovereignty,” said OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin.
“The planned transaction aims to give us the necessary means to strengthen our position as the leading pure play European cloud champion by rolling out our ambitious strategic roadmap,” he added.
($1 = 0.8625 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Pawel Goraj; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)