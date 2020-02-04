French police clear the last refugee camp in Paris | News

French police cleared the last refugee camp in northeastern Paris, transferring 427 people to shelters as part of a plan to get immigrants out of the streets.

The group, which included four women, lived in 266 tents and makeshift shelters in a camp next to the canal "covered with waste and waste, invaded by rats and emitting a smell of pestilent and smelly urine and excrement," according The authorities.

Tuesday's operation to dismantle the camp began at 6 am (05:00 GMT) and lasted two hours, the regional prefecture said.

Dozens of informal settlements have emerged in recent years around the French capital.

Many of the refugees and migrants have their sights set on the port of the northern channel of Calais, a starting point for crossings to Britain.

French authorities regularly tear down camps, saying they pose a health hazard.

Last week, police moved more than 1,400 migrants, including 93 children, from another camp in northern Paris.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner had promised to clear all the camps in the city by the end of last year, partly by opening more shelters for asylum seekers, but also deporting those whose applications are rejected.

Police are being deployed to ensure that migrants and refugees do not return to razed camps or establish new ones.

"We are not going to resume an endless cycle of evacuations followed by new facilities," said Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement last week.

But human rights groups say that unless the government provides long-term accommodation or the possibility of legal residence, many migrants will simply return to the streets.

President Emmanuel Macron said last year that France must end its "lax,quot; approach to immigration.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is one of Macron's criticisms.

In a recent radio interview, he said: "We are dealing with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis … Around 20 percent of migrants living in the streets of Paris are recognized refugees, we clearly have a big problem with our reception policy . We are far from guaranteeing you a dignified welcome. "