French minister says UK showed ‘constructive’ spirit in Brexit fishing talks By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – Britain has shown a “constructive” spirit in its talks with France over post-Brexit fishing licences, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday.
“I spoke to my counterpart yesterday evening. The spirit is a constructive one on this topic,” Djebbari told Europe 1 radio. Talks would continue until Thursday, he added.
Disagreements over fishing between London and Paris culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of the British dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan in French waters near Le Havre.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.