Article content

PARIS — French farmers had harvested 15% of the grain maize crop by Oct. 11, compared with 7% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The harvest continued to lag the pace seen last year when 62% of the crop had been gathered by the same stage, the office said in a weekly cereal report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)