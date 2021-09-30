French Inflation Accelerates to Fastest in Almost a Decade

Article content

French inflation accelerated in September as households in the euro area’s second-largest economy faced a jump in the costs of energy and services.

Consumer prices rose 2.7% from a year earlier, just short of the 2.8% jump predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Thursday’s number is the strongest since December 2011 and comes ahead of data for Italy, Germany and the euro area that are forecast to show similarly sharp increases.