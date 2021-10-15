French group Bollore considering selling African logistics divisions -Le Monde By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -French conglomerate Bollore, owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore’s family, is considering selling its African logistics divisions, French daily Le Monde reported on Friday.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has been hired to gauge the interest of potential buyers, Le Monde reported, citing unidentified sources.

Bollore and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Le Monde said that French shipping company CMA CGM and Danish group Maersk are looking at the assets.

The daily also said that Bollore’s African logistics activities could be valued between 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) and 3 billion euros.

Shares in Bollore were up 2.66% at 0916 GMT.

($1 = 0.8610 euros)

