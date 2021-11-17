French govt science adviser: may need more to work-from-home to fight rise in COVID

Article content

PARIS — The French government’s top scientific adviser Jean-Francois Delfraissy said on Wednesday he could not rule out authorities asking companies once again to make a greater use of home-working, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in France.

Asked if the French government could again recommend employers to ask their staff to work more from home, Delfraissy told France Inter radio: “Probably yes…home-working is one element of our toolbox.”

Governments around the world have used home-working as a way to limit the circulation of the COVID virus, although work-from-home has also impacted economic activity due to fewer people being present in shops and businesses in commercial districts.