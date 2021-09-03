French fund Antin Infrastructure Partners plans to list in Paris By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – French investment firm Antin Infrastructure Partners is looking to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in Paris and has hired banks to work on the deal, the company said on Friday.
Antin is one of the world’s leading infrastructure investment firms with approximately 20 billion euros ($23.75 billion) in assets under management.
JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) are the joint global coordinators on the deal while Bank of America (NYSE:) , BNP Paribas (OTC:) and Citigroup (NYSE:) are the joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8422 euros)
