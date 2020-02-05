French football president accused of sexual assault | News

%MINIFYHTML267dc8d0d44e6a4af4fdf99ad234d83611% %MINIFYHTML267dc8d0d44e6a4af4fdf99ad234d83612%

The president of the French high-flying football club Angers was charged Wednesday with sexual assault, a prosecutor said, in the latest rock sports scandal in the country.

Said Chabane was arrested for questioning after tThree employees and a former employee filed complaints against the 55-year-old, prosecutor Eric Bouillard said.

Chabane was accused of sexual assault as "a person who abuses the authority that confers his role," Bouillard added.

The investigation was opened in January after three women, a Ligue 1 employee and the other former employees, filed complaints against the club boss.

A fourth woman, who had been identified by investigators as a possible victim, also filed a complaint on Wednesday.

The four were between 20 and 25 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, which took place between 2014 and 2019, Bouillard said.

Some of the women claim that Chabane caressed them bluntly in intimate areas.

The club had previously issued a statement saying that Chabane rejected all accusations against him and would cooperate fully with the investigators.

"It will offer the judicial authorities all the necessary elements to restore the truth and preserve their honor," he said.

The Angers are currently in 13th place in Ligue 1.

The case occurs when the ice skating sport in France was shaken by the claims of former world championship bronze medalist Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by coach Gilles Beyer from 1990 to 1992, beginning when she was only 15 years old.

An investigation was also initiated on these complaints.

Beyer, 62, admitted having "intimate,quot; and "inappropriate,quot; relationships with Abitbol, ​​and told AFP that he felt it "sincerely."