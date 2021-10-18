French Finance Minister backs possible French petrol checks

Article content

PARIS — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he was in favor of handing out “petrol checks” to help low-income households cope with the rise of energy prices, instead of cutting taxes on gasoline.

“I prefer petrol checks to a lowering of taxes,” Le Maire told Europe 1 radio, adding that the latter solution could also be seen as an endorsement of fossil energy, upon which the government wants to become less dependent.

French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili had also told France 2 TV on Monday that the government was trying to set up these “petrol checks,” while adding that doing so was a complex process.