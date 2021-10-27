French fashion company SMCP Q3 sales rise, reiterates 2021 target By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French fashion company SMCP, whose brands include Sandro and Maje, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter sales had risen from a year ago, albeit still slightly below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

It also said it was confident of reaching its overall target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in sales for 2021.

SMCP’s third-quarter sales rose to 271.7 million euros, from 248.4 million euros a year earlier.

“Looking forward, after having observed a positive dynamic across all markets during the first weeks of October, we are confident in our capacity to reach 1 billion euros in full-year 2021 sales,” SMCP CEO Isabelle Guichot said.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

