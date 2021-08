Article content

PARIS — The economies in France and the euro zone should be back to pre-COVID levels in early 2022 or maybe earlier, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

Villeroy, who is also a European Central Bank policymaker, told BFM Business radio that there was no risk of higher inflation at this stage. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)