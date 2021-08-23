French economy “doing well”, hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021 By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



PARIS (Reuters) – The French economy is “doing well” thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even in spite of restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-COVID economic growth levels by end 2021. France has a 6% growth target for the whole of 2021, which Le Maire reiterated.