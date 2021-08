Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

PARIS — French consumer confidence eased marginally in August despite a surge in coronavirus cases and new rules requiring a health pass to enter many retail outlets, a monthly survey showed on Friday.

The INSEE official stats agency said its monthly consumer confidence index fell to 99 from 100 in July, just short of the average expectation for 100 in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.

With France facing its fourth coronavirus wave as the Delta variant spreads, the government began requiring people earlier this month to show proof of vaccination to enter cafes, restaurants, trains and big shopping malls.