French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie has died By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French businessman Bernard Tapie arrives to attend the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris in Paris, France, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Bernard Tapie, a French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille (OM) president who led the soccer club to the Champions League title in 1993, died on Sunday aged 78.

Tapie’s family, French politicians and the OM soccer club announced the death.

“Olympique de Marseille learned with deep sadness of the passing of Bernard Tapie. He will leave a great void in the hearts of the Marseillais and will forever remain in the legend of the club,” OM said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jean Castex had earlier paid tribute to Tapie, a government minister in the 1990s, describing him as a “fighter”.

Tapie, whose business interests also included a stake in sportswear company Adidas (OTC:), had been suffering from stomach cancer for several years.

A charismatic president of Marseille from 1986 to 1994, he was at the helm when OM beat AC Milan 1-0 in the final of the Champions League. He was later sent to prison for corruption in a match-fixing scandal in the French first division.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR