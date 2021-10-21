Freida Pinto And Fiancé Cory Tran Eloped During COVID-19

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“We decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim.”

Freida Pinto has some great news to share!


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Slumdog Millionaire star revealed she quietly married her fiancé, photographer Cory Tran, during lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic.


Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images

Pinto shared the happy news during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When Clarkson asked the actor how her wedding planning was going, that’s when she spilled all the beans,


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

“We’re already married!” Pinto gushed. “It’s a very romantic story if you must know.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it,” she continued.”


John Shearer / Getty Images

“So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding.”


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Pinto said their nuptials were “absolutely perfect” and there was nothing she would change about the day.


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

“We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap,” she recalled.


Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images

Sounds lovely!


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

In November 2019, the pair got engaged two years after rumors started swirling that they were in a relationship together.


Image Group La / Disney Junior via Getty Images

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤,” the Intrusion actor captioned the pic.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

So in love! Freida and her guy are definitely doing all the things that lovers do.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR