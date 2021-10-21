Freida Pinto And Fiancé Cory Tran Eloped During COVID-19

“We decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim.”
The Slumdog Millionaire star revealed she quietly married her fiancé, photographer Cory Tran, during lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pinto shared the happy news during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When Clarkson asked the actor how her wedding planning was going, that’s when she spilled all the beans,
“We’re already married!” Pinto gushed. “It’s a very romantic story if you must know.”
“When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it,” she continued.”
“So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding.”
Pinto said their nuptials were “absolutely perfect” and there was nothing she would change about the day.
“We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap,” she recalled.
Sounds lovely!
In November 2019, the pair got engaged two years after rumors started swirling that they were in a relationship together.
“Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤,” the Intrusion actor captioned the pic.
So in love! Freida and her guy are definitely doing all the things that lovers do.
