Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake’ – Engie CEO

Article content

PARIS — The CEO of French multinational utility Engie said on Saturday it would be a “huge mistake” to declare a moratorium on wind power development, criticizing proposals from the far and center right.

Catherine MacGregor’s comments came amid an active anti-wind movement in France, notably supported by Xavier Bertrand, the leading conservative contender in the presidential vote who says he opposes any “archaic growth” of wind turbines.

Two weeks ago, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France’s wind turbines if she was elected next year.