Freelance writers in Canada can earn up to $27 per hour

The world is constantly changing, and many are seeking alternative ways to earn more money – and side hustles make up a large percentage of people’s efforts to increase their earning capacity. There’s a wide range of ways people can earn a living with a side hustle, and freelance writing is one that’s easy to get into.

As reported by Indeed Canada , the average freelance writer hourly rate is $22.08 per hour, though that represents a range of pay rates across Canada’s largest cities. The highest paying location for freelance writers in Canada stretches from Vancouver (averaging $20.37 per hour) to Ottawa, averaging $26.98 per hour. As far as individual cases go, some people can push earn even higher and more consistent rates.

Freelance writing is something that’s pretty simple to pivot into if you have experience or a knack for words, and it can be an especially natural progression for those who work in fields like marketing, teaching, public relations or communications. While it can be simple to try and turn yourself into a freelance writer, there is a whole range of tools and courses to show you how to do it right and give yourself a real shot at making some money.

One such aid is The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle, which includes both tools and courses to make your side hustle as a freelance writer easier. Helping to improve your style and strength in writing is the grammar-checking, AI-powered analysis software ProWritingAid and teaching you the best practices of freelance writing is the ProWritingAid Academy. It’s designed to teach better writing skills with self-paced courses, writing challenges, workshops and more. Both are included in the ProWritingAid bundle, which is available now for $225.54. Add these invaluable aids to your freelance writing side hustle to make earning more easier.

