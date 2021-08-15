Freelance writers can easily earn $1k per month as a side hustle

Setting up a freelance writing side hustle can bring in some much needed extra cash

It’s an expensive world we live in, and it’s not uncommon for people to set up a side hustle to diversify their income streams. Some people become resellers on Amazon, but using higher level skills such as writing is also a great way to earn a little extra money on the side. For those who use writing as a regular skill, it can be a simple process (albeit one that could take a little time) to set up a reasonable income stream alongside your day job, and some freelance writers can easily make over $1,000 per month with a freelance writing side hustle.

“Back when I was working full-time at those other jobs, my various writing gigs easily netted me $1,000 a month or more,” writes Maurie Backman on The Ascent by Motley Fool. “But to be clear, building up enough of a workflow to earn that much took time, and making that money on the side meant spending a good number of hours a week at my laptop.”

It’s true that being a freelance writer requires refined writing skills, but also business skills like the client service and feedback sides of it. Knowing how to write with impact, manage your time, and find the right clients are invaluable skills for freelance writers, almost as important as practicing different genres of writing so that you’re ready for any client who presents an opportunity.

The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle is an excellent place to start learning those above skills and more. It’s available now for $37.99, a reduction of 98 per cent off the ordinary list price of $3,505, helping you to master the skills you need to launch a freelance writing side hustle. The bundle includes 14 essential courses divided into 461 easily digestible lessons spanning 30 hours of content geared at helping you become an in-demand freelance writer and set up a lucrative writing side hustle.

