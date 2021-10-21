‘Free coin to everyone’ project aims to make 1B crypto owners in 2 years By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Funded by crypto heavyweights, new crypto unicorn Worldcoin revealed its plan to let everyone claim free coins to accelerate global crypto adoption.

Providing the world population with free cryptocurrency sounds like a moonshot project, but $25 million in backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures, confirmation1, Blockchange and Day One Ventures, and a valuation of $1 billion adds some weight to the Worldcoin project.