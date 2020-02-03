Frederik Andersen injury update: Toronto goalkeeper Maple Leafs leaves the game after the collision with Florida Panthers

Unlike previous years, the Toronto Maple Leafs goal situation seemed better than most, as the NHL exchange term was rapidly approaching in three short weeks. However, that was before Monday, when the situation may have changed in the blink of an eye.

%MINIFYHTML6f5fad7227626457e048d6565b7470e411% %MINIFYHTML6f5fad7227626457e048d6565b7470e412%

As of now, there is no reason to sound the alarms, however, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced during the first intermission of the game against Florida Panthers visitors that number 1 netminder Frederik Andersen was being assessed for an injury. He was followed minutes later and an upper body injury was ruled out.

Frederik Andersen (upper body) will not return tonight against the Panthers. – Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 4, 2020

At the end of the first period, Frank Vatrano of the Panthers charged towards the net with Leafs defender Jake Muzzin on him. Vatrano was shot down and collided with the 2020 All-Star goalie, taking him and the net. Andersen was slow to get up, but remained there for the remaining minute and 36 seconds of the period. Support Michael Hutchinson entered at the beginning of the second period.

By entering the 53rd game of the Leafs season, Andersen had accumulated an impressive 24-9-6 record in 41 starts with a .910 save percentage. He made seven saves in eight shots against the Panthers before leaving.

A workhorse for head coach Sheldon Keefe, the loss of Andersen for a considerable amount of time would leave a large hole in the pipes while Toronto fights for a place in the playoffs. Before the game with Florida, the team was third in the Atlantic and six points behind second place Tampa Bay, and only two points ahead of the Panthers who are currently out of the image of the playoffs.