Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Freddie Prinze Jr. No Movies With Sarah Michelle Gellar - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Freddie Prinze Jr. No Movies With Sarah Michelle Gellar
Entertainment

Freddie Prinze Jr. No Movies With Sarah Michelle Gellar

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb


George De Sota / Getty Images

The only movie they made together since they got together was Scooby-Doo from that year — and Freddie recently explained to Us Weekly why neither of them will be doing that again.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“We only worked together, while we were together, on Scooby-Doo,” he explained, “and otherwise neither one of us I felt thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I don’t think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night.”


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Freddie further reasoned that, at this point, they’d likely be cast in a romantic comedy together — and neither of them see the point in doing something like that.

“Odds are, if we were in a movie together it would be a romantic comedy, based on my track record and hers,” he explained. “So yeah, we never thought that was something that we would be that interested in because that’s our life.”

Fair enough! Read the entire interview here.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

See Photos – Hollywood Life

Do You Think These Celebrities Are Karens?

Alec Baldwin’s 1st Interview After ‘Rust’ Shooting: Video...

Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex Diamond Brown Shares Baby...

11-Year-Old Zöe Kravitz Sings TLC’s No Scrubs On...

Why Adele’s Decision To Do A Las Vegas...

11 Celebrities Who Did Horrible Things And Everyone...

Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Dec....

Whoopi Goldberg Slams SCOTUS On Abortion Rights On...

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands While Shopping...

Leave a Comment