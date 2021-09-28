Freddie Highmore Reveals He Secretly Got Married In New Interview – Hollywood Life

Freddie Highmore admitted he got married and is ‘as happy as a Brit can be,’ after wearing his wedding ring during a new interview.

Freddie Highmore is a happily married man! The 29-year-old actor made an appearance on the Sept. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and confirmed the ring he was wearing on his left ring finger was indeed a wedding ring. “Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married,” he told Jimmy during the interview.

“It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it,” The Good Doctor star added. Although he didn’t reveal the identity of his new wife, he called her “wonderful” and said he was very “happy.” When talking about his excitement, he also hilariously referenced Tom Cruise jumping on a couch when he revealed he was in love with Katie Holmes during a previous headline-making interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America,” he joked. “But I’m as happy as a Brit can be and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes I feel very happy.”

Freddie, who had a breakthrough role as Norman Bates on Bates Motel, also admitted he wasn’t yet comfortable with calling the special lady in his life his wife. “I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab, like a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive,” he explained. “We don’t really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions’.”

As Jimmy went on to ask how he felt about the words “my husband” he said he felt that sounded “a little bit better. It’s just the ‘my wife.” After the talk show host cheekily told him to “loosen up a bit,” he laughed and replied, “It’s still early days. Thank you for the tips!”

Before Freddie got married, he was romantically linked to Sarah Bolger from 2006 until 2009, Dakota Fanning in 2009, and Abigail Breslin from 2016 until 2017.